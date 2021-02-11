DETROIT — Detroit’s new Economic Development Corp. will soon have its first meeting after City Council action Tuesday. Councilors voted to host the meeting in March immediately following the council meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance to have a May 1 election, provided new candidates file for the three available seats. Available for candidates are the seats for Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass and council members Shane Cabler and Faye Marshall.
The council awarded Hayter Engineering, whose services the city has used in the past, an agreement for a Community Development Block Grant to work on South Main Street, citing satisfaction with the company’s past work.
“They would be familiar with our layout,” City Secretary Tami Nix said.
After some discussion, the council agreed to add mowing of the ball field to the regular rotation of mowing responsibilities and added that some of the lights on the field may need work. The city doesn’t have access to the power box, however. Snodgrass said the fixtures at the field are dated, and the repair company used in the past said there were likely no more of the fixtures available, but the bulbs could be updated.
“Eventually, we’ll have to switch the whole front field over to LED (bulbs),” Snodgrass said.
Nix informed the council of a citizen’s request for a new street light on Highway 82 West, saying she would look into it. She also updated members about a resident who would like to file an insurance claim with the city for a sewage flood in her camper.
Nix said after the resident informed the city of a problem, maintenance workers went into a manhole and saw roots growing through the piping, which were likely causing the problem. The resident claimed there had been a sewage odor for two years, but Nix said the resident never informed the city of the issue until the overflow. The resident has no homeowner’s insurance, Nix added, and wanted to file a claim with the city. After speaking to the city’s insurance company, Nix said Detroit is not liable for the incident.
Snodgrass informed the council the city is still hoping for a FAST Grant that would provide a new fire truck, but that it is currently low on the list.
“Maybe one day we’ll get a fancy new fire truck,” he said.
Councilor Shane Cabler brought up a potential violation of the dog ordinance related to a resident with more than 10 dogs. Cabler said the likely violation of the ordinance is due to the conditions the dogs are being kept in.
