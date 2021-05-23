North Lamar ISD trustees are expected to hear from Finance Director Melissa Darrow when she discusses the 2021-22 budget at a 6 p.m. meeting Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main.
Trustees also are expected to adopt contract manager at risk evaluation criteria and scoring for upcoming bond construction projects and appoint a district representative and two board members to serve on a evaluation committee for contract manager proposals,
Memorandums of understanding between the district and Tarleton State University and with Texas A&M University-Commerce are to be presented by Assistant Superintendent Angela Chadwick. She also is to present information about pre-kindergarten requirements.
The board will meet in executive session to discuss personnel matters, including the employment of teachers, administrators and other professionals. Any action resulting from closed-door discussions will be taken when the board reconvenes into public session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.