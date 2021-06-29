On a 4-3 vote at a Monday meeting, and before a large crowd, Paris City Council changed the name of the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1225 Johnson St., to the Joan Mathis Park in honor of the retired Paris Junior College instructor and long-time community advocate.
The name change had been a topic at several council meetings following a public forum request at a May 24 meeting to change the name of what was thought to be Johnson Park. However, staff found that the park had been named for Martin Luther King Jr. in February 1989, information relatively unknown at the time of the May 24 meeting, according to an agenda memorandum.
Subsequently, councilors briefly discussed the change at a June 14 meeting before tabling the item until Councilor Renee Stone could meet with her constituents in District 1. That meeting, attended by roughly 40 people, took place June 20 at St. Paul Baptist Church.
Several people spoke
during Citizens Forum at Monday’s meeting with those speaking and those in attendance appearing to be equally divided about the name change. Although speaking highly of Mathis and her accomplishments, those against the change argued that to do so would dishonor King and would add further fuel to a claim about Paris being a racist city.
To a round of applause, Councilor Gary Savage spoke in support of the proposed name change.
“I don’t care what this city council does, you cannot dishonor Dr. Martin Luther King,” Savage said, explaining his accomplishments speak for themselves and are far greater than can be recognized by the naming of a park or street. “You can honor him by naming the park for Joan Mathis because she is the epitome of what Dr. King stood for.”
Addressing the claim of Paris being a racist city, Savage said those claims are well documented in the national news whether the claims are true or not. He then made the following observation.
“Because of his fight, the majority of this city council in what is called a racist city is made up of minorities,” Savage said.
Also to a round of applause, Stone argued to take King’s name from the park would indeed dishonor the civil rights leader.
“It is because of him that we are able to sit up here together without being prejudiced,” Stone said. “I love Joan Mathis, but I don’t want to take away from one icon to give to another.
“Paris, Texas, takes away Dr. King’s name from public park,” Stone continued. “You know that would be the headlines for Sunday’s paper.”
Councilor Reginald Hughes argued that King has already been dishonored because the city failed to place a marker when the park was named for him in 1989, and because today “there is trash in front of that park for days on end.”
Savage entered a motion to rename the park the Joan Mathis Park with a second by Hughes. Paula Portugal joined councilor Linda Knox in support of the change with councilors Clayton Pilgrim, Mihir Pankaj and Stone voting against.
In other action, councilors confirmed the city manager’s appointment of Timothy DeGhelder as Paris Public Library director, approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for Paris Economic Development Corp and made appointments to the city’s boards and commissions.
Councillors also recognized Yulanda Robins Reeves for her “outstanding organization of the Juneteenth Parade.”
