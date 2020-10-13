Confronting child sexual abuse can be uncomfortable for some, or traumatic and heartbreaking at for others. It’s not a topic of discussion most people want to bring up, but Rebecca Peevy and Detective Chris Bean say it’s necessary to have these conversations in order to acknowledge reality and protect children.
“We will still, obviously, have cases with physical abuse, with witness to domestic violence, neglect, things like that. But sexual abuse is the type of case we see the most, unfortunately,” said Peevy, the executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Paris.
The CAC is a nonprofit organization that works to support children who report cases of abuse. They interview the child and, if appropriate, follow through by partnering with Child Protective Services or Bean, a Paris Police Department detective, to take on the case.
This year alone, the CAC has already served around 230 children who came forward with claims of abuse, with the average child being an 11-year-old girl abused by someone she knows. Peevy said it’s common for children who are sexually abused to be victimized by someone they know or are related to because of easy access and because of a sense of trust the child has in the suspect.
That’s why it’s important to look for the signs. According to Peevy and the CACs of Texas, some indicators of abuse include: fear of certain places or people, changes in school performance or attendance, returning to earlier or immature behaviors and risk-taking behaviors. But even with that knowledge, it can be difficult to nail down if a child is being sexually abused. Bean said unlike physical abuse where it can be clear to observers that a child has bruises or scrapes on their body, sexual abuse can fly under the radar, in part because it often doesn’t result in those kinds of physical signs.
“It's in (the suspect’s) best interest to not hurt the child when it's happening because they want it to continue. And if they hurt the child or cause pain or something, the child is going to be more likely to go to tell or report … And so it's in their best interest to not hurt that child to make it a game or make it ‘This is our secret. You can't tell anybody about our little secret,’” Peevy added.
Not only can sexual abuse be harder to pin down due to the lack of physical signs, Bean said many children, particulalry boys, feel a powerful stigma around sexual abuse. He said many may feel guilty, with the thought “It’s my fault because I didn’t stop it” circulating in their heads. Peevy said that’s why it’s crucial to listen to what a child is saying, even if it’s not a direct accusation. It could be a somewhat veiled cry for help.
“One of the things that we try to stress, when we do recognize your reporting is (that) kids aren't always going to come out and say it. They're not going to sit down and say ‘This person has been sexually abusing me since I was 5,’” Peevy said. “Especially younger kids are going to kind of test the waters. And it might be something like, ‘I really don't like going over to this person's house,’ or ‘I really don't want to go spend the night over here,’ or ‘I don't like it when this person comes over,’ or ‘Don't leave me alone with this person.’ It can be easy for people — if you're not thinking about it — to brush it off and think it's nothing. But that's their way of trying to at least open that door a little bit.”
That’s why it’s important to be educated on signs, like a muffled cry for help, and then take appropriate action, Bean said. Branching off of what Peevy said, Bean added it takes bravery for children to step up, so it’s vital for the adult they open up to to listen, to create a safe space for the child and to assure them they are believed.
“Don't discount what they've said,” Bean said. “Assure them that ‘You can tell me what's going wrong, you're not in trouble, I won't be mad.’ Kind of encouraging them to tell you what they mean by that. And then it might be something totally innocent.”
Dealing with an accusation
If a child does disclose something worrisome, no matter if it's a crumb or an outright accusation, Peevy and Bean said it’s important not to overwhelm the child with questions — often an adults first instinct. Staff at places like the CAC are trained to gently get information from minors, and it can often be easier for a child to share their story with someone they don’t know personally.
“It goes against your nature as a parent, I know. I understand that,” Bean said. “But that's when we try to stress that you don't have to know all the details. And you don't have to ask a bunch of questions. Because a child certainly can respond to a parent asking questions differently than a professional and unintentionally, you can ask things in a way that eventually a child's going to answer for what they think they want their parents to hear.”
Catering to what children think their parents want to hear can be particularly difficult when the suspect is a family member or a close friend. Peevy and Bean said that means that sometimes a parent’s partner or loved one can get away with sexual abuse because the child has a fear of “messing things up” for the family. There can also be a fear of being responsible for changing the family structure and dynamic, particularly if a parent the child reports to refuses to believe them. That’s when a child is forced to make a decision to continue to endure the abuse, or make a decision that could permanently alter their life.
“There was one case, I remember that after her interview, they realized mom didn't believe her, mom didn't protect her, and she was going into foster care that night,” Peevy said. “And I don't think I broke it to her, but I checked in with her afterwards. And I said, ‘How are you doing?’ and she said ‘I knew this was gonna happen. I knew when I came in, I knew when I made the decision to tell that I would probably be going in foster care tonight.’ And that just kind takes your breath away, thinking like, ‘Oh my goodness, and you still made the decision to tell, knowing that that's going to happen.’ So, in some ways, it's a wonder that kids do come in and tell.”
In cases like that, where the perpetrator lived in the home, Bean and Peevy said it’s common that the child who reports isn’t the only one who’s been sexually abused. Suspects can create a wide web of victims, like siblings, cousins or the children of partners they used to live with. Bean said there are many cases when a child comes forward and several other abused children come out of the woodwork too — or people who have been complacent in their abuse.
“For example, you can interview one kid in a family that's being sexually abused, and that leads to four other victims or people that have something to do with it …” Bean said. “We interviewed and got an intake report for one child and had filed a case on him. But in the process of investigating that, another child made an outcry, someone he lived with before. In the end, I think we ended up with like four different victims for him. But it started with just one.”
Make a report
Peevy and Bean said the reality of child sexual abuse is that it can be difficult to identify, challenging to report because of the stigma surrounding it and for those who are abused — particularly those who don’t receive help from places like the CAC — it can have serious lifelong effects. According to a study done by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, children who experience childhood sexual or physical abuse are two to three times more likely to commit suicide. If abuse can be reported and stopped, that statistic might be lowered for some.
While child sexual abuse can be difficult to handle or talk about, or even traumatic for parents or caregivers who feel guilty about not realizing it was happening, Peevy said there’s nothing wrong with reaching out for help if red flags do appear — no matter how small they might seem. You don’t always know for sure, but reporting could change the course of a child’s life.
“We all have gut instincts. We all know when something just doesn't feel right,” Peevy said. “You don't have to know the whole story to report. I think a lot of times people are worried about creating drama, or ‘What if I'm wrong? or ‘I don't want to falsely accuse anybody.’ You're not falsely accusing anybody by making a report. All it's doing is getting the professionals in who can assess the situation. Give the child the opportunity to tell if something is going on, and then we'll take it from there … We always urge you if you have an instinct, if you have a gut feeling that something just doesn't feel right, make that report.”
Talking to children about sexual abuse
Talk to the child about their body: Teach the child which body parts are considered “private,” make sure they know the correct names for these body parts and inform them that other people should not be seeing or touching these areas unless it’s appropriate — like a doctor’s appointment or a parent/caregiver helping with hygiene.
Talk to the child about boundaries: It’s important that children know they have the right to say “no” to being touched. Explain that it’s not OK for others to touch their private parts or for them to be asked to touch someone else’s. Don’t force or pressure a child to kiss or hug friends or family members.
Talk to the child about what to do: Teach the child to say no if they’re able, find a safe place and tell a trusted adult if something does happen. Explain that this could be difficult if the abuser is someone they know, like a family member or friend.
Talk to the child about keeping secrets: Abusers often tell children to keep the abuse a secret, or to keep it a “special” thing between the two of them. Teach children that secrets should not be kept between them and their parents/caregivers.
Talk to the child about disclosing: Make it clear to the child that they can and should always tell you if something feels wrong, unsafe or uncomfortable. Make sure they know to tell you immediately if someone has tried to engage inappropriately with them.
Start conversations with children at a young age: Children of all ages can be subjected to abuse, so it’s important to start the conversation early. However, make sure to use terms that are appropriate for the child’s developmental level.
Encourage open communication with the child: Talk to the child in a way that is supportive and welcoming. It’s important that conversations like these take place in an environment and relationship where the child feels safe and respected.
