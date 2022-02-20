BOGATA — Mayor Larry Hinsley put on a slideshow Monday during the City Council meeting in the Community Center.
“I had a slide presentation about our projects,” he said after the meeting. “I have put up a calendar that will change frequently.”
The calendar and the project list are both at cityofbogata.com/events. The calendar lists what is going on around town including every City Council meeting, workshops and when City Hall is closed.
Also listed on the calendar are the big events that go on in town such as Bogata Fest at Thomas Park in April and the Bogata rodeo in June.
There is also a reminder about the Spring Community Yard Sale in May and the Bogata Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry, also in May.
Looking ahead, the Main Street Trunk or Treat in October and the Bogata Evening Christmas Parade downtown are also listed so people don’t forget.
He also discussed what the City Council has done since November 2020, what the council is currently working on and plans for the future.
Some of the completed city projects he mentioned include restarting the municipal court, updating procedures in City Hall, bonding of necessary city staff, setting up vendors for city services, creating subcommittees to review the city budget, infrastructure and ordinances and editing the city handbook.
He also went over a long list of city plans that are works in progress.
Currently, the city is doing an inventory of city equipment, vehicle and machinery; working on GIS System for mapping sewer, water lines and water meters, planning to create a secured area for water tower control equipment and impound lot and trash dumpster area and use grant money that has been approved for city road improvements this year.
The city has also entered into an agreement with ADP to manage city payroll, time keeping and IRS tax reporting.
The city is continuing to work with the Azam Brothers on making the truck stop and Sonic a reality at the East entrance to the city. The project has been extended to June of this year.
“We have also corrected a water/sewer rate problem we found,” Hinsley said.
All the accounts that were on fixed rates, but should have been on water-use rates have been returned to the water-use designation.
The mayor intends to put the project list on the city website also.
He noted that both the calendar and the project list are works in progress and will be changed often.
