The identity of a body found outside of Paris Regional Medical Center on Jan. 21 has not been released yet. Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Gene Hobbs said the person was found deceased in his car around 3 p.m. and had been treated in the hospital earlier that day.
Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle said the body was sent for an autopsy and that the cause of death has not been determined yet.
Tuttle added it was determined that a man who was found dead in the 3000 block of East Houston Street on Monday died of natural causes.
