Paris Community Theatre has announced the cast for its next production, “Futures Contract,” written by Lamar County resident Spencer O’Connor. The PCT production will be the first time this work has been produced on stage.
The cast includes Kevin Wickersham as Michael Taylor, Alaina Downing as Ellen Tayloe, Will Walker as Reverend Fred, Samantha Griffin as Shasta, Lucian Bunch as Vivian and Cliff Scott at Fred the Delivery Guy.
The show is to be directed by Tommy Stone
Performance dates are June 3, 4 and 5 and June 10 and 11. For show times and ticket availability call 903 784-0259 or visit pctonstage.com.
