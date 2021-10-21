FUMC Deport Thanksgiving

Katrina Lee, left, and Corene Roach prepare dressing at the First United Methodist Church in Deport.

 Mary Madewell/The Paris News

DEPORT

The members of Deport First United Methodist Church will begin taking orders for the church’s annual Dressing & Dessert Fundraiser on Monday through Nov. 5.

A large pan of dressing is $18; a small pan is $10.

Carrot cake is $25, apple cake is $18. Pumpkin and chess pie is $10 and pecan pie is $12.

To order, call 903-517-0334 or 903-249-0609 from 5 to 7 p.m., or text anytime to get a call back to confirm the order.

Pickup dates are 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, at the church, 117 S. Pecan St. in Deport.

