DEPORT
The members of Deport First United Methodist Church will begin taking orders for the church’s annual Dressing & Dessert Fundraiser on Monday through Nov. 5.
A large pan of dressing is $18; a small pan is $10.
Carrot cake is $25, apple cake is $18. Pumpkin and chess pie is $10 and pecan pie is $12.
To order, call 903-517-0334 or 903-249-0609 from 5 to 7 p.m., or text anytime to get a call back to confirm the order.
Pickup dates are 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, at the church, 117 S. Pecan St. in Deport.
