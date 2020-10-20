HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove City Council on Monday postponed decisions about aerial mosquito spraying next spring and free Covid-19 testing offered by Fannin County while approving health insurance premiums and an offer from AirMedCare for reduced emergency helicopter coverage for employees.
At no cost to the city, employees can sign up for emergency medical helicopter services with AirMedCare for $65 a year.
“That $65 a year covers anybody who lives in your home who has life or limb threatening injuries, or those that could lead to permanent disability,” sales manager Joe Mozingo said about the service that operates out of Paris, Greenville and Sherman/Denison. “We fly patients to the appropriate hospital not just to the closest hospital.”
Councilors also learned health insurance premiums will be the same as last year, according to a report about Texas Municipal League insurance by City Secretary Sally Wright. Those rates are $636.16 a month for employee only, $1,256.76 for employee and spouse, $1,094.06 for employee and children and $1,811.06 for employee and family. The city pays premiums for employees only.
On a recommendation by Mayor Claude Caffee, the council took no action on free Covid-19 testing offered by Fannin County.
“I would really like some time to learn more about this,” Caffee said, explaining test dates are not until sometime in November.
In other action, the council approved a housekeeping amendment to the 2019-20 budget for auditing purposes, approved an update to the city’s website along with a service agreement for a software program to manage court documents and traffic tickets and approved the 2020-21 calendar of paid holidays for city employees.
In addition to the mayor, city council members include Brian Owen, Sonia Woods, Thad Weems, Terry Paul Cunningham and Kenny Massey.
