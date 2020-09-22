As rain pitter-pattered on the roof, organ music drifted out the doors of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on Monday, blanketing worshippers in spiritual song. Pulled together from different churches and different denominations, they were all there for one purpose: the Solemn Assembly.
“I have been praying about this for 20 years now, about this event — 20 years. And it took 20 years to come to fruition,” Minister Bev Johnson said.
Her event, the Solemn Assembly, will be happening all week, until Sept. 25, each night at a different church around Paris. A different group of pastors will speak from a variety of churches every night, sharing their own unique message with the community. Johnson said the idea behind the assembly comes from a verse, Joel 1:14.
“A solemn assembly is scriptural, and it's according to Joel 1:14, that any time there was an issue within the land, like Judah or Israel, that someone in authority — either a judge, a priest, a king — someone said ‘You know what, it's time for us to pass and it's time for us to pray.’ And they call it a ‘solemn meeting’” Johnson said.
For Johnson and others at the event, there is an issue within the land. Each pastor who spoke cited social and political division, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, urging unity and faithfulness during these trying times. The all-star lineup of pastors, including Pastor D.R. Blanton, at his home church, Pastor Billy Norris of Southside Baptist Church, Pastor Cory Jones of cfParis, Pastor Martin Kuma of Paris New Generation and Father Gavin Vaverek of Our Lady of Victory, delivered rousing speeches that brought worshippers to their feet, some of them backed up by the vamping of an electric organ.
Vaverek said even though he’s only been in Paris for about 10 weeks, he jumped at the opportunity to be a part of the assembly event because he shares the same belief as all of the other pastors: Unity is more important than ever right now.
“Division and discord and distrust have become an epidemic in our culture, and it’s tearing cities apart all over the United States...” he said. “The chaos is so great, that we've got to be very intentional about reaching out to unite people together.”
During his part of the service, Norris touched on political division in America, including a lack of faith in elected officials. And the people acknowledged their agreement with applause, nods and amens.
“There is no other hope that exists today except the hope that is found in the Lord Jesus Christ,” Norris said. “It is not going to be found in the White House, the governor's house, the mayor's house, or anybody's house. But Lord, it’s going to be found in you. And so we come recognizing that, and we humble ourselves before you tonight. And we recognize again, God, that we need you.”
Following Norris and a group song, Pastor Cory Jones took to the pulpit and asked the crowd to turn to the back of the church where EMS and Sheriff Scott Cass sat quietly. Jones asked the worshippers to reach out their arms in prayer and to thank them for their service to the community, particularly during the time of Covid-19.
“We thank you, lord God, for the choice they made,” Jones said. “I pray, lord Jesus, that we wouldn't take them for granted, father, that we would be thankful, we would be grateful, that we would really love them and their families.”
Johnson’s years of hard work paid off as attendees walked away from the service with the message of unity and a renewed passion for prayer and worship. It was just the first in a series of nights to bring the Paris community together, including a night specifically for women, one for men and another for families.
“I’m hoping (people walk away with a sense of) community, unity, oneness…” Johnson said. “That we are all the same. We may be different denominations, and we may look different, but we serve one God, one lord, one faith…. So we're sisters and brothers.”
Information about the upcoming Solemn Assembly events can be found on its Facebook page, Solemn Assembly Lamar County Texas.
