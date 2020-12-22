The Downtown Food Pantry has received a helping hand to aid the Lamar County community during a time when families are experiencing unprecedented food insecurity. The Campbell Foundation, of Campbell Soup, recently announced a $25,000 grant to the local nonprofit that has served 25% of Lamar County residents this year alone.
Kim Fortunato, vice president of community affairs and president of the Campbell Foundation, said the motivation for the grant came from the foundation’s mission to help out the communities where the company’s employees live.
“Now more than ever, our community partners are critical resources in our hometowns, providing our neighbors in need with food and services,” Fortunato said, referencing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fortunato said the grant will allow the Food Pantry to expand its staff to accommodate higher needs within the community. Food Pantry executive director Alan Hubbard said the grant will provide funds for a part-time employee. Hubbard said the pantry lost some of its volunteers due to caution about the Covid-19 pandemic, so his team is in need of extra help.
“This latest grant will help the Downtown Food Pantry hire an additional staff member to support critical work they are doing to provide food access in Lamar County, which has one of the highest food insecurity rates in Texas,” Fortunato said.
According to Feeding America, Lamar County had an 18.1% food insecurity rate in 2018, higher than the nationwide average of 11.5%. These numbers have likely risen during the Covid-19 pandemic due to lost jobs and wages.
In addition to the Food Pantry, the Campbell Foundation has supported other Red River Valley organizations, including the Delta Hope House, Crockett Care Closet and the Lamar County Human Resources Council.
“At Campbell, we have a long legacy of giving back to the communities in which we do business, and that includes Paris, home to one of our largest manufacturing facilities,” Fortunato said. “It is important for us to give back to this community that has supported us for more than 50 years. These are the communities where we live and work, and we have a responsibility to do our part to create a positive and lasting impact.”
Hubbard thanked the foundation for its commitment to the Paris community and said that the foundation’s track record shows a care for not only Campbell Soup employees and their families but for their communities as a whole.
“The Campbell Soup Foundation is a huge community partner. They are not only one of the largest employers in the county, you know, Campbell Soup … but they care about the other citizens that live here, and things like this donation really show that they don’t just say, they do something,” he said.
