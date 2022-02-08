BONHAM — The seventh annual Capt. Tim La Vergne Sr. Memorial Blood Drive couldn’t come at a better time as the nation struggles with a blood supply shortage.
The drive, co-hosted by the Bonham Police Department, the La Vergne family and the Texoma Regional Blood Center, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 at the City of Bonham council chambers, 514 Chestnut St.
La Vergne Sr. became a Bonham Police Department officer on Oct. 16, 1982, and he served as a communications officer, patrol sergeant, 911 coordinator for the city and county, Bonham’s emergency management coordinator, liaison and coordinator for Hurricane Katrina shelter, a sex offender officer, and police department IT support technician and webmaster, according to his family. In 2006, he was awarded the Public Servant of the Year award by the Bonham Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2007, he was chosen as Bonham Police Department’s Police Officer of the Year.
The department and La Vergne Sr.’s family honor his memory by calling the community to action via annual blood drive each year on or near his final call of service.
“If Captain Timothy M. ‘Tim’ La Vergne’s life could be summed up in a word — it would be service. Whether it be to his family, his profession, his community or the Masonic Bodies of which he was a dedicated member, he gave unselfishly 100%,” said Tim La Vergne II in a news release. “The Bonham Police Department and the La Vergne Family want to help continue his legacy of saving lives by encouraging blood donations.”
Those who are willing to give can do so at Texoma Regional Blood Center, 3911 Texoma Parkway in Sherman or at Bonham City Hall. Those who wish to give in La Vergne’s honor but who cannot make it to the drive are encouraged to give at any Texoma Regional Blood Center drive, and to let staff know during their screening. For information about the Texoma Regional Blood Center, visit texomablood.org.
During his lifetime, La Vergne Sr. was an Endowed Member in the following Masonic Bodies: Constantine Lodge No. 13, Bonham Chapter No. 52, Bonham Council No. 37, Denison Commandery No. 24, Indivisible Friends Commandery No. 13, Dallas Scottish Rite, North Texas York Rite College No. 118, Rose of Sharon Council No. 49, and Royal Order of Scotland. He also was the webmaster for Constantine Lodge, Bonham York Rite Bodies, Denison Commandery, North Texas York Rite College, North Texas Priory, Rose of Sharon Council, Col. William B. Travis Council, Texas Priory, and Dallas Chapter & Council.
In addition, he was the editor of the following newsletters from 2003-08: The Masonic Informer-Constantine Lodge, the York Rite Journal-Bonham York Rite Bodies and the Knights Templar Journal-Denison Commandery. La Vergne Sr. held numerous elected offices and was active in all the Masonic Bodies of which he was a member. He had a genuine love and appreciation for the craft, his family said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.