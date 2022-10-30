Around this time of year, my biology for science majors course begins to cover the core of the inner workings of life on Earth. How do cells get energy, how do they copy themselves, and how do they make the proteins that run all life on Earth?

To comprehend life on Earth, the handful of concepts we are covering now is vital to understanding all the rest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.