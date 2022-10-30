Around this time of year, my biology for science majors course begins to cover the core of the inner workings of life on Earth. How do cells get energy, how do they copy themselves, and how do they make the proteins that run all life on Earth?
To comprehend life on Earth, the handful of concepts we are covering now is vital to understanding all the rest.
Learning the facts is one thing, but thinking critically about them is another. So here is one fact-based lesson on DNA replication that can stimulate some critical thought.
Life is made of cells, and for more cells to be made, they must first copy their DNA code, which varies in length among species.
DNA consists of four nucleotides that combine chemically to form a lovely twisted ladder shape known as the double helix.
Cells must unwind the double helix so the DNA can be copied correctly.
Enter the enzyme DNA helicase; its superpower is the ability to bind DNA and snap apart the bonds that hold that double helix together.
Next, several single-stranded binding proteins latch on to help keep the DNA open, so it does not recoil. While the code of life is temporarily unzipped, an enzyme known as primase will insert an “RNA” primer that acts like a chemical red flag for the leading player in this game, DNA polymerase 3. This enzyme copies DNA and joins A’s with T’s and C’s with G’s.
DNA runs anti-parallel, so copying one side involves these four major proteins and gets called the leading strand since it follows the unzipping helicase protein.
The other side gets copied in short fragments and is often called the lagging strand.
Each fragment needs a primer for that DNA polymerase 3 to know where to start copying. DNA polymerase 3 copies DNA from one fragment to another, but tiny gaps get left between the fragments.
Another enzyme known as DNA ligase must seal the pieces together to complete the new strand.
Now we cannot forget that primase inserted an “RNA” primer for that polymerase to find, and we can’t have RNA in our DNA, so what happens?
You guessed it, another enzyme named DNA polymerase 1 must edit out all those RNA primers and turn that back to DNA.
As all of this DNA unwinds and enzymes work on copying it, the DNA tends to kink up, like when you pull apart the ends of two twisted ropes.
Enter another enzyme called topoisomerase.
This one cuts the DNA and flips it to relieve the over-winding.
Learning the facts is excellent and a big part of biology, but we must also stop and think.
At this biology level, the differences we see in species disappear.
This process is not similar between a fruit fly and me; it is identical.
That is a considerable thought in itself, but what made all these enzymes that must act together to accomplish the gargantuan task of copying the three billion+ DNA base pairs of my genome every time I need a new skin cell?
It is the code of life, creating all the enzymes that copy, edit, and control itself.
Let that sink in for a second!
This gene’s eye view of life expands well beyond just DNA replication.
With enough study, students will not only recall the details of processes like DNA replication but also begin to grasp the bigger picture.
The biological meaning of life is understood and within the grasp of that group of cells we call a brain.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
