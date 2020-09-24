BONHAM — With the number of active Covid-19 cases dropping in Fannin County, commissioners on Tuesday took action to add Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order to their own virus disaster order, relaxing capacity limits for many businesses to 75%.
As of Monday afternoon, there had been 656 total cases, 630 recoveries and 14 deaths in the county since testing began in March, County Judge Randy Moore reported to commissioners. Total cases by Wednesday afternoon was up to 667 and recoveries increased to 641. There were no additional fatalities, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services tracker. Six of the county’s active cases were in the state prison, Moore reported.
“That’s good news, in a way, that we’re seeing the numbers coming down,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, Fannin County, you’re doing good. If you look around us, if you just go on the site, if you go to the (Texas Department of State Health Services) website, and you look at their dashboard, you’re going to find that Fannin County is kind of this little isolated island that’s surrounded by all these counties that are covered up with the Covid right now. Just because we’re sitting here good, don’t think that we’re not vulnerable. But I’ll just tell you, God has blessed us greatly.”
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the Fannin County Sheriff and Constable Fees schedule, which will now take effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Many services will be provided for $75, including most citations with the exception of citation by publication and citation scire facias, both of which are $100. Most notices also will cost $75, except publication, which will be $100 plus the cost of publication, and distress warrants and turnover notices, which will be $125. Attachment, garnishment, execution and sequestration writs will cost $125, while other writs run $100, plus an additional $40 per hour charge after the first two hours per officer. Precept to serve, warrants/custody of child and writ of habeas corpus will be $100, while warrants will be $50 plus mileage at the federal rate.
Commissioners asking about where that money goes were told it goes back into the general fund.
Commissioners also unanimously accepted an order from 336th Judicial District Judge Laurine Blake to set the county auditor’s salary at $73,778.37 for the 2020-21 fiscal year, and they approved the payment of overtime after 40 hours per week for road and bridge employees with overtime to be paid at the discretion of each precinct commissioner.
Tuesday’s meeting included an update on the courthouse restoration. Current work includes installing pumps in the basement, cutting to prepare for plumbing and ductwork, installing sewer lines from the basement to the first and second floors, installing steel columns at the west, east and south entrances, and installing chimney bases and the roof line. Work also is being done on electric lines. The contractor is working this week on installing utilities throughout the building, Moore said.
The county’s leaders are looking ahead at what will need to happen to provide office space for county employees who will not return to the courthouse. Commissioners were encouraged to consider a certificate of obligation bond for either building new or retrofitting another building. It will be spring before work toward a resolution can move forward because the county will need an architect and a determination of how much it will cost. Current estimates show a $10 million certificate of obligation would increase the county’s tax rate 3 cents per $100 valuation. No action was taken on the matter Tuesday.
In other business, commissioners signed off on a proclamation declaring September Hunger Awareness Month. Moore also addressed the ongoing work between the City of Bonham and the county for the contracting of EMS services. Commissioners tabled any action on the contract until next week to allow time to iron out some details. Moore did not specify what those details were.
