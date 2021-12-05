Lamar County’s former Republican Party chair is tossing his hat into the primary election for the Texas House District 1 seat.
Carroll Ray Null, who goes by Ray, announced his candidacy for the Texas House seat held by Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston. VanDeaver announced in August his intention to run in the 2022 primary election. Null has stepped down as Lamar County GOP chair and Scott Hommell was appointed in his place, Null said.
“It would have been a conflict of interest, in my opinion, for me to retain the chair position and seek a state, or any, position. I was honored to serve, but I am truly concerned with the future of our state, just as I am about our nation,” Null said. “But, as I stated as Republican county chair, if you are concerned about your community, get involved. So, I am.”
Null said he’s concerned that property taxes are too high, infrastructure needs repair and security at the U.S.-Mexico border is weak. He also wants Texans to be concerned about the reliability of the state’s electric grid, he said.
“It’s clear that Texas needs to take care of Texas and not rely on federal assistance or allow federal hindrance. I will work for Texas,” the candidate said.
Null, a retired lieutenant colonel and combat veteran who served in Desert Storm and in the Army for 25 years, entered the military through an Army scholarship. He was commissioned and assigned to Fort Benning, Georgia. He attended and completed airborne and ranger training, the Infantry Officer Basic Course, the Armor Officer Advanced Course, and then served in Europe and the Middle East. Null’s military career wrapped up after commanding an AH-64 Apache Battalion. Null has been awarded the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star.
After returning home, Null earned a master’s degree in international studies at Troy State. He worked with numerous large corporations and major industrial partners during his days at Booz Allen Hamilton. He was later employed by Raytheon and worked in Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Null and his wife, Dr. Hana Teissler-Null, now call Lamar County home, where his wife practices medicine while the family raises cattle. Null moved to Paris in 2014 from Fort Bliss, and a few years later, he filed to run for Lamar County Judge, running against Brandon Bell on the Republican ticket. Although Bell won the 2018 primary, later beating incumbent county judge Chuck Superville, Null remained active in local political circles.
On Jan. 7, 2021, he became the county’s Republican chair after then chair Chris Dux resigned.
“When I ran for political office, I didn’t want to be a politician,” Null said at the time he became the county party chair. “I wanted to help the community. And, you know, it was something that I thought I should try. I always say, I tell my sons and tell other people, ‘I learned more from my failures than my successes.’ You know, failures stick with us, and we asked ourselves what we did wrong. Our successes we quickly forget, because we go on to the next one.”
For information on Null and his stances on issues, visit raynull.com or follow his campaign on Facebook at Ray Null For Texas House.
