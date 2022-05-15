Paris Independent School District principals recently names winners for the April GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.”
Winners are Frenchello Neal, Arica Penny, Lori Kelley, Michelle Wall, Ana Morales, Carissa Hairrell, Nikki Burchinal, and Officer Terry McFadden.
Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand prizes sponsored by Pay It Forward – Mathews Auto Group. Neal and Kelley each received $150. The remaining winners received $10 gift certificates from Applebee’s in Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.