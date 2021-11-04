Readers of Christian fiction and nonfiction will have the opportunity to meet several local authors at the Maranatha BookFest coming Nov. 6 to Paris. The daylong event will be at the Christian Fellowship Church in Paris (cfParis), 3410 Main St.
The Maranatha BookFest originated in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2014. It’s an event to get Christian readers together with Christian authors who write stories that are safe to read, free form cursing or on-scene intimacies. The event travels around, and this one is coming to Paris.
Several local Christian authors from around the Northeast Texas/Southwest Oklahoma area plus a few from further away places will gather to welcome readers of their fiction and non-fiction books for the day. There will be morning and afternoon sessions with speakers and author panels.
A catered lunch is included in the readers’ $20 registration fee. After lunch, no registration is required, and admission is free to the public.
Several genres will be represented, including historical and contemporary romance, mystery, suspense, thrillers, fantasy, poetry, military war stories based on true events, devotionals, non-fiction, stories for mid-grade and young adults and children’s picture books — something for all ages.
Authors who will be signing their books include Pam Kumpe of Texarkana, Karen Gammons of Hooks, Brandon of Greenville, Lauren Jan Craft of Dallas, Teresa Carey of De Kalb, Terry Overton of Laguna Vista and Caryl McAdoo of Clarksville, with almost a hundred titles among them.
An encourager who loves to laugh, Pam Kumpe enjoys reading as well as writing what she lives and sees. Speaking during the morning session, she loves to take folks on road trips of the heart with her storytelling and challenges everyone to make a difference in these troubled days in which we live. Kumpe writes mysteries, ministry books and for children, and volunteers to make a difference in her community.
Best-selling hybrid author Caryl McAdoo pens mostly historical romance family sagas that include upwards to 10 novels with “Companion Books” that are stories with the same families’ ancestors and descendants, and wagon trail tales. Her 61 titles span contemporary Christian romance to Biblical fiction. She also writes historical romantic mysteries, a few non-fiction, and for mid-grade and young adults. She’ll share during the afternoon session.
For information, email caryl.mcadoo@yahoo.com.
