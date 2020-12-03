The latest surge of Covid-19 cases in Northeast Texas is threatening local business capacity and openings allowed by the state during the health pandemic.
Wednesday was the fifth consecutive day the Texas Department of State Health Services reported coronavirus patients comprised more than 15% of hospitalized patients in the trauma service area that includes Lamar, Delta and Red River counties. It was the sixth day for the trauma service area that includes Fannin County.
Per Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, if any trauma service area’s hospitalization rate stays above the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days, bars will close and restaurants and retailers will scale capacity back to 50%. Once enacted, it will take seven consecutive days of the rate being below 15% to ease the restrictions.
All counties in a trauma service area will be affected, although local officials may apply for an exemption if they attest to having fewer than 30 active cases in their county in the last 14 days. Only Red River and Delta counties, with 13 and 4 active cases Wednesday, respectively, qualify to apply for the exemption. Fannin County’s active case count fell from 55 on Tuesday to 30 on Wednesday, according to state data. Lamar County’s active case count on Wednesday rose to 647, the highest it’s been during the pandemic.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore on Tuesday discussed the trend with his Commissioners’ Court, saying the limits imposed by Abbott’s order, issued Oct. 8, will take effect automatically if the hospitalization rate didn’t fall below the 15% by Friday. That makes today a critical day for Trauma Service Area E, which stretches west to Gainesville and south to Stephenville, Cleburne and Corsicana and includes Dallas and Fort Worth. The TSA has been above the threshold for six consecutive days, although the rate fell to 15.77% on Wednesday from 16.43% on Tuesday.
“Man, I wish we knew everything about this thing. I just know that you got to do all you can do to prevent it,” Moore said, urging the public to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including hand washing and mask wearing, to slow the spread of Covid-19. “Where are you going to go? What hospital are you going to go when they’re all full? And right now, we’re looking at DMC in Denison is full. Wilson Jones is full. McKinney is full. Our EMS told me, I think I told y’all this last week, but one person they ended up having to take to Fort Worth to find a hospital bed.
“That’s the critical thing. I don’t want to flood hospitals with cases of Covid, and that’s what’s happening right now. There’s a huge number of people being hospitalized for that.”
According to the state’s data, Fannin County has had a total of 1,036 cases since testing began in March and there are 992 estimated recoveries. The virus has claimed the lives of 39 county residents, up two from Tuesday to Wednesday.
The hospitalization rate for TSA F — which includes Paris, Mt. Pleasant, Texarkana, Sulphur Springs, and Cass and Morris counties — has been higher than 15% for five consecutive days, state data shows. Wednesday would have been the seventh consecutive day if the rate had not dipped to 14.84% on Friday. Although the rate has fluctuated, it has remained at or above 16% for four days, rising from 15.76% on Saturday, according to state data.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District on Wednesday reported Lamar County has had 2,855 total cases since testing began in March. That included 31 new cases Wednesday. The state health department reports 68 Covid-19 related deaths in the county while the local health district reports 55. That’s because, unlike the state, the Paris-Lamar County Health District is not reporting probable Covid-19 related deaths. The state also reported 2,072 estimated recoveries.
By Wednesday, the state reported Red River County had 228 total cases since testing began with 197 estimated recoveries and 18 deaths. Delta County has had 51 total cases with 45 estimated recoveries and two deaths, according to the state.
