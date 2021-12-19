The Clarksville City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the submission of an application to the USDA for a grant for a first responder vehicle at its meeting Tuesday in City Hall, 800 W. Main St., at 6 p.m.
Councilors plans to go into executive session to discuss employee matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.