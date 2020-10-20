Paris Collective has organized an educational rally at Culbertson Fountain at 3 p.m. Oct. 26 as the final stop in the 2020 North Texas/Texoma Campaign, put on by the Texas Reconstruction Project.
Organizer Taisley Scroggin said the TRP has been traveling across towns with people advocating to relocate or remove Confederate statues on public or government property. Guest speakers will present and community members are invited to speak.
“The purpose of the event is not to create tension or cultivate disrespect, but to extend understanding and education on our stance for our townspeople,” Scroggin said.
Paris Collective encourages participants to wear masks.
