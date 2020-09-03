President Donald Trump on Aug. 10 signed an executive order allowing employers to defer payroll taxes through the end of the year, intended as relief for employees working through the coronavirus pandemic.
But the order came with a lot of caveats — and confusion — about who or when the money would be paid back.
The directive only applies to employees making $4,000 or less every two weeks, which is about $104,000 yearly. The deferral is basically a short-term loan from the government, which will have to be paid back in 2021.
“The deferral of the employee portion of the 6.2% social security tax is just that … a deferral,” Johnna McNeal, a certified public accountant with Malnory, McNeal in Paris said. “Which under current but everchanging guidance means the employee could forego having the 6.2% taken from their pay between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, but in January 2021 through April 2021 would have to have 12.4% taken out because they would have to pay the current 6.2% and the 6.2% they had deferred. This will make for much smaller net checks in the first few months of 2021 for employees.”
The deferral basically “puts the burden on the employer to ultimately collect and pay in the money the employee was allowed to defer,” McNeal added.
“So there are serious concerns regarding a situation where the employee worked for one business during the deferral period but a different business or no business at all during the payback period,” she said.
According to an NPR article, only Congress can forgive the tax itself. The deferral also creates headaches for human resources departments because if the employee is fired before the end of the year, the company may or may not be on the hook for the deferred taxes, the article states.
“We have multiple business owners contacting us each day regarding the program,” McNeal said. “For the most part, businesses want to do what they can for their employees without causing hardship on the employee or themselves in the future when the money has to be paid. We believe most businesses are going to wait for more guidance before committing to something that could result in a future hardship on employees and their families because going from having 0% taken out for social security to then 12.4% in the Spring of 2021 could be very difficult on the family budgets.”
The director of Lollypop Learning Center, Sondra Siegler, said they would not use the tax deferral.
“Probably not,” Siegler said over the phone, “because then it becomes something you have to pay back.”
