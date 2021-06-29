BONHAM - A public hearing to remove Bonham Lake and Bonham city limit properties from inside the 5,000 foot buffer zone at Bois d’ Arc Lake is scheduled for 8:20 a.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers, 514 Chestnut St.
In other action, the commission is to discuss and perhaps take action on masonry requirements in the Lake Zoning regulations, consider modifications requests by landowners and approve minutes from a June 3 meeting.
