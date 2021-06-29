Bois d'Arc Lake_April 19_2021.JPG
Buy Now

An aerial view of Bois d’Arc Lake work on April 19. Although people are trying to circumvent blockades, officials say the lake is not yet ready or safe for boaters.

 Dallas Municipal Water District

BONHAM - A public hearing to remove Bonham Lake and Bonham city limit properties from inside the 5,000 foot buffer zone at Bois d’ Arc Lake is scheduled for 8:20 a.m. Thursday in City Council Chambers, 514 Chestnut St.

In other action, the commission is to discuss and perhaps take action on masonry requirements in the Lake Zoning regulations, consider modifications requests by landowners and approve minutes from a June 3 meeting.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.