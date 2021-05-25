The annual Kids Marathon raced to a close Monday afternoon, as students and families gathered to run the final 1.2 miles of the marathon, even with the rain.
“We had a big race, and I won,” Jacob Paolino said proudly, when he and his brothers ran the final lap for the marathon. “My big brother is the best at running.”
The marathon, while not halted by the pandemic last year, certainly curtailed the event with only 17 students finishing and 14 students receiving their medals in 2020, but this year about 185 students showed up for the finale, said Sabrina Rosson, education programming coordinator for the United Way of Lamar County.
The runners all received a medal, a T-shirt and a goody bag filled with extras from the event’s sponsors, like a slinky, pens, a sports towel, a water bottle, notepad and more.
“I want to thank our sponsors: Lamar-Delta County Medical Society, Screen Graphics, Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris, J. Skinner, Brookshire, Pickle Printing and Print Works. Also, I want to thank Physical Therapy Clinic of Paris, Atmos Energy, and Texas Agri-Life Extension Service of Lamar County for providing items for the goodie bags that were handed out to the kids after completing the marathon,” Rosson said.
The students ran 26.2 miles over the course of eight weeks, taking the marathon course in bite-sized pieces.
“We ran at school,” Holden Snowden said.
Snowden said he was proud of his medal and he liked the exercise. He ran the last leg in the rain with his grandmother, Sandra Snowden.
This year was the first year the marathon was coordinated through the United Way of Lamar County. Before, it was part of the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry. In December, the LCCEBI and all of its education programming was absorbed by the United Way, and Rosson transitioned from director of the LCCEBI to the education programming coordinator for the United Way.
“This event is a way to improve the health of the community,” Rosson said. “The primary goal is to encourage children to be more physically active.”
