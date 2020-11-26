BONHAM — Fannin County’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of operations plan were extended an additional week by commissioners on Tuesday after an update by County Judge Randy Moore.
Moore described the numbers of the pandemic — total cases, active cases and deaths — in counties around Fannin as “chaotic,” saying the situation is different in Fannin County although numbers have doubled from what they have been. He reported 948 cases since testing began with a new county high 58 active cases. Fifteen of those active cases are in the prison, he added. There have been 876 recoveries and 27 fatalities.
“That is the bad news and very unfortunate, kind of a bad Thanksgiving for many people at this point in time,” Moore said. “Right now, we’re at a point in time that we can’t let up on what’s taken place around us.”
Later in the meeting, Moore returned to the subject of Covid-19 by addressing recent news on vaccine efficacy and availability. He said it appears vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer may soon be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration but it might still be a while before the general public can receive it.
“The soonest that we’re probably going to see much happening here is in December. The general public may not see anything until after (Jan. 1). They have a tier of people that will receive the vaccines first, and that’s going to be your health care workers … and then 911 responders,” Moore said, adding those 65 and older may be in the first tier of recipients.
The vaccines from both companies require two doses taken 30 days apart. They have been shown to be greater than 90% effective, Moore reported.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners took a first look at a proposal for furniture for the Fannin County Courthouse. There were six responses to the county’s request for proposals, and four of them didn’t quite capture the aspect of the restoration, county purchasing agent Michelle Case said. One company offered design services from a JSI Industries employee, and choosing that route could save the county $20,000 to $25,000 because the design services would be included. Case recommended Past and Present Furniture in Bonham, which provided the best value in their proposal.
“I don’t really think they want to do this for the money. They want to do this to be a part of history in the county that they’re living in,” she said, adding selecting the company would send a message to Fannin County that “we’re going to keep this local.”
Another point Case wanted to drive home was that the funding for the furniture purchase is already included in the courthouse restoration budget. She said she didn’t want people thinking they would need more money or would seek pledges from county residents.
Commissioners requested to view all six proposals before making a decision. Case said she’d get to work on getting that information to the commissioners.
Commissioners did, however, unanimously agree to sign a three-year contract with Sparklight Business for fiber internet services at the restored courthouse. Case said the contract was offered now because it will be easier for Sparklight to install fiber lines in the courthouse while it’s undergoing restoration rather than to come back and dig again. There will be no upfront construction costs, according to the contract. Fiber internet service will cost $710 per month for 36 months.
Responding to a commissioner’s question, Case said expectations are that the cost of the fiber service will go down after the initial contract period, although the Sparklight representative could not predict the difference in price.
Commissioners on Tuesday also approved an interlocal agreement between Fannin County and the Regional Public Defender Office Local Government Corp. for legal defense services to indigent defendants. Moore said that gives the county grant funds through the organization to help pay expenses.
They also conveyed any and all rights, title and interest to Albert G. Brown, trustee, to part of the R.H. Survey, Abstract No. 936 land.
