On Saturday evening, raucous fans packed into the stands at Chisum High School’s gymnasium, and for roughly two hours got to enjoy a true spectacle. No, there wasn’t a weekend basketball game — fans were treated to something a bit more out of the ordinary.
Over the weekend, a cadre of professional wrestlers took to the ring at Chisum High School, as the school partnered with King of Sports Championship Wrestling to provide wrestling fans, Chisum Mustang families and everyone in between with a high-flying show.
The show doubled as a fundraiser, with the money raised at the event going to support the Chisum Beta Club and help pay for their upcoming trip to the National Beta Convention in Tennessee.
“We thought this would be a great way to do something fun for the community and raise money to help the Beta Club,” Chisum principal Clint Miller said. “(Beta Club president Terri Hutto) came up with this idea to raise money for the club, and we thought it was a great opportunity to get the local community together. … We’re all the time looking for ways to get money for kids who maybe would have a hard time finding the money for these trips.”
Hutto said the trip to the national Beta convention is an expensive undertaking, and will likely cost around $1,000 per student when accounting for the cost of the convention, travel, lodging and other expenses.
“We’re taking more kids to nationals this year than we ever have before,” Hutto said. “We’re taking at least 30 kids as well as the Junior Beta Club, which is about another 30. It’s definitely a big undertaking.”
By Monday afternoon, the final total had not been completely tallied, but Hutto estimated it would end up being around $2,500.
“It’s not bad, and it’s a good start,” Hutto said. “With gas and everything going up, this is certainly a good start.”
In the ring, spectators were treated to an evening of entertaining grudge matches and spectacularly brutal moves. Carey Gable, a promoter for King of Sports, described the night as a return to, “legitimate, old-school professional wrestling.”
“This is a great, first-class sporting event,” he said. “The matches matter, the rules matter and who wins and loses actually matters.”
In all, eight fights took place in the crowded gymnasium, delighting fans of all ages. For Bentley Goforth, a 10-year-old in attendance, the highlight came when wrestler Damon McCullough ran into the fight from offstage to “protect” another of the wrestlers, who was being taken down by two of the heels of the event.
“I liked the way the good guys always won, and I liked the way he protected his friend,” Goforth said with a grin.
Goforth said it was his first time seeing professional wrestling, but added that he hopes it won’t be his last.
“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said.
McCullough, a former powerlifter who only recently made the career change to indie pro wrestling, said Paris is a venue he always looks forward to visiting.
“Paris in particular is a small market but it’s a great market,” he said. “It’s old-school wrestling and I love it. I’ve been to much sparser-attended events, and events where the crowd wasn’t nearly that energetic.”
King of Sports was founded by Joe Briscoe, a native of Paris. The organization has grown, and now holds events throughout Northeast Texas and into Oklahoma, Louisiana and other areas in the region.
King of Sports is also familiar with the schools of Lamar County, as last year they had a similar fundraising event at North Lamar High School.
“We love partnering with local schools because it gives them the chance to have a really fun event and raise money for whatever it is they need help with,” Gable said.
And with the positive reception the night of matches received, Hutto said she might look to partner with them again in the future.
“I think we can learn from this and make it even better the next time,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.