Hobbyist drones have been around a while, but businesses and government entities around the Red River Valley have increasingly turned to the high-flying technology for pictures and information not normally available to them.
“I got my first drone six to seven years ago at the nudging of my wife who saw a clip on TV and asked me why I didn’t have one,” local photographer Tony Corso said. “It certainly had the appeal and advantage of getting shots from an angle otherwise not possible to get.”
Drones, like tiny helicopters, can hover over areas with cameras and sensors that relay images and data back to computers for a wide array of services. Firefighters, for example, can use drones to monitor the progress of fires. Businesses can use them long-distance to get a birds-eye view of construction sites. Even the U.S. Forestry Service uses drones, loaded with sensors to check on blights and disease. At a meeting a few months ago, Paris Junior College President Pam Anglin presented to the board the idea of starting a drone certification program at the college, with a focus on using drones in agriculture. No action has been taken, but it’s
under consideration.
If you had told him almost 20 years ago he’d be using something that looks like a toy helicopter to predict which trees had insect damage, Shane Harrington with the Forestry Service would have said you were crazy.
“We’re trying to get better at it,” he said. “We’ve been using drones pretty steadily for about two years now. We’re getting more into the analysis of it.”
The forestry service uses the DGI Mavik and the DGI Matrice 600 Pro, with cameras and sensors attached, to track what Harrington calls the “green value” of trees.
“We use them to ID invasive species,” Harrington said, adding that by the time a tree turns brown ‘it’s too far gone.’ “If we can see the minute changes in the green value, we can be more proactive.”
What’s difficult about it, though, is that they have to kind of invent what they need when the sensors’ information comes in, he added.
“It takes time on the back end to post process it and do algorithms that extract the data,” Harrington said. “Traditionally ag has been more advanced than that. A lot of the algorithms they have translate from one crop to another.”
And, with drone usage growing so quickly, the Federal Aviation Administration is trying to keep up.
“You are required to register them for a $5 fee, and it just basically gives them an idea as to how many are out there,” Corso said. “The industry has exploded in the last several years, with millions of them buzzing the skies and creating havoc for the FAA which in turn is bringing more and more stringent regulations.”
Since a drone is in his toolbelt, Corso said he’s licensed.
“I just think of myself as a ‘photographer’ who happens to have a drone in my camera bag,” he said. “Nevertheless, since I use it for my business, I’m required to own a license which requires a test and $150 to take it.”
Corso also uses DGI drones for his work, which has taken many photos for The Paris News over the years, from games to flooding of the Red River to the recent panoply of vehicles circling the opening of Chick-Fil-A on Lamar Avenue.
“The drones like which I fly are really pretty easy to learn how to fly and navigate,” he said. “Easier, actually, than some of those real low end toy brands. It has to be the technology they use.”
But, there is a learning curve to working with the drones.
“There is a double learning curve involved, first learning to fly the thing and not run into trees or powerlines,” Corso said. “You have a monitor on the hand control set (either a phone or a built-in monitor) so you can see everything the camera is seeing from above. But just because you may have good gaming/flying skills in operating a device like this, it still helps tremendously to have some photography skills as well.
“The video is what really requires more practice so you can record and fly without making the viewer motion sick with choppy flying moves and all. While I’ve never been a fan of video or even interested in learning how to shoot it, you can’t help but want to take video with a flying camera which then forced me to learn how to edit video. I record video for clients but mostly use mine for still images.”
And, using a drone has made for some funny stories, including Corso’s famous run-in with the Engineering Corp out of Tulsa six years ago, when he was starting out with drones.
“I went out to Pat Mayse Lake to get some pics of the spillway at the dam that was flowing, for the first time in three years,” Corso said. “We had a lot of rain, and it made for some cool pics and video. I posted it on my page, and it got a lot of traction. WFAA in Dallas ended up airing some of the footage one night, and within a week I had a certified letter from the Corp from Tulsa, an official ‘Cease and Desist,’ as it had become apparent when they saw my footage that night on the 10 p.m. news.
“Apparently flying an ‘unmanned aircraft’ over a dam was against the law, punishable by six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. They did admit I was probably unaware of this law, (which is true) and they did not suspect my intent was ‘malicious,’ but I was asked to remove the footage from my page and refrain from airing on WFAA anymore. I tell people I would break into a cold sweat for months after that whenever I saw black suburbans drive by.”
Flying drones does come with other regulations as well. Corso said no flying within five miles of an airport unless clearance is given, no drones in national parks and flying at night — though previously banned — is now OK as long as the drones have a beacon light.
“Common sense goes a long way in flying these things,” Corso said. “I get occasional requests to fly them over neighborhoods to help find a lost pet. It’s just not wise, and I am not interested in invading people’s privacy.”
Incoming solar farms are split on using drone technology. A representative with Invenergy, running the Samson and Delilah solar farms, said the company does plan to use drones to monitor construction progress at the sites, but it’s too early to tell if it would be used afterwards, though it is highly likely.
Mockingbird Solar, owned by Orsted, said the company doesn’t have any plans for drones.
