Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop is hosting a Disaster Relief Drive for Texans in need of support in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Items in need at this time include bottled water, toilet paper, flashlights, batteries, tarps, diapers, wipes and formula. Organizers are not asking for monetary donations, but gifts for first responders will be accepted.
Donations can be dropped off at Topp Gunn Auto Auction, 6920 Lamar Ave., and Ed Wallace Ford, 1700 E. Jackson in Hugo, Oklahoma. To volunteer, call or text 903-905-1229.
