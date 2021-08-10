Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday voted to send $274,000 on behalf of Paris Regional Medical Center to a Medicaid fund with the anticipation that more than two times the amount will be returned to the hospital for its care of the community’s needy patients.
Commissioners also approved the final plat of a 24-lot subdivision on roughly 40 acres south of Highway 82 West in Precinct 2 near the Fannin County line and received a financial incentive application from Delco Trailers Ltd for a $26 million investment with an estimated 400 jobs, a little more than 100 of which are to transfer from the company’s current location near Sumner. The new plant is to be located on 80 acres of land, 7401 Highway 82 West in Brookston, according to information shared during the meeting.
Commissioners entered a closed door session with Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond to discuss possible terms of a Delco Trailer incentive, but the court took no action as a result of executive session discussion other than to receive the application for further review.
During a semi-annual report, Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde talked about a 1115 Medicaid agreement between Lamar County and the hospital in place since 2012.
Under the agreement, Lamar County has paid out roughly $6.4 million to the 1115 Medicaid waiver program in lieu of making local indigent health care payments of about 8% of tax revenue as required by the state. The hospital has received roughly $15.7 million in return.
“It’s a good mechanism and does not cause a further tax burden on residents because monies have been set aside for the program,” Hyde said.
Set to expire Sept. 30, 2022, the program was approved for another 10 years during the Trump administration after the the state of Texas asked for an extension, but that extension has been canceled by the Biden administration, Hyde said. Texas has since filed litigation along with another extension request.
“So the program remains a bit in doubt as we roll forward,” Hyde said. “Hopefully, it’ll be resolved and extended because it’s been good for our community and for other communities across the country.”
After no one spoke earlier in the meeting at a public hearing on the proposed 36.08 cent tax rate per $100 valuation, the highest allowed without a public vote, commissioners briefly discussed the 2021-22 proposed budget filed Aug. 30 by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, but made no formal recommendations. A final hearing and vote on both the $22.1 million budget and tax rate is scheduled Aug. 16.
In other action, commissioners approved a single bid for at-the-pump unleaded gasoline from Benton Rainey Inc., accepted all bids for road materials, certified county road mileage at 861 miles, approved a contract with Cape Consulting Group for on-call professional services for road maintenance, and approved public official bonds for Quincy Blount and Cody Flatt.
