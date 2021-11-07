DETROIT - The Detroit City Council will meet Tuesday in City Hall at 190 E. Garner St. at 6:30 p.m.
Councilors will discuss the Texas Opioid Settlement and then vote to authorize the mayor to sign the participation forms.
Council members will also consider an agreement with Community Services of Northeast Texas, a group that provides emergency assistance to low-income households that get disconnected or are at-risk of disconnection of utilities.
The members also plan to give the Detroit Economic Development Corp., its share of the sales tax rebate and discuss quotes for the price of a truck for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.