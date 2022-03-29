Students in Jennifer Hamm’s art class recently studied the art of author/illustrator Christian Robinson. Together, they read the book “You Matter” and explored paper collage art. The book’s message is that everyone is important simply because they exist. The students have created an excellent piece of art that expresses this idea. They hope that each person who views the art can relate to someone represented in the piece. The project became a passion project across grade levels 2, 3, and 4.
“I am so proud of the students for pouring their hearts out for the project,” expressed Mrs. Hamm. “They worked incredibly hard to create a diverse variety of people for the project. Their project truly inspired me.”
The students named the project “You Matter,” after Robinson’s inspirational book. You can see this project hanging in the office at Justiss Elementary School.
