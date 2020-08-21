Aug. 18 to Aug. 19
Paris Police Department
Tradavious Arnold Leeks, 18: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, engaging in organized criminal activity, evading arrest/detention.
Cornelius Wadeshawn Gill, 28: Evading arrest/detention, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated robbery, assault of a family/household member/impede breathing.
Sedarius LeQuan Washington, 29: Assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief, $100 to $750.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dailhya Latrice Phea, 31: False report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Constable Precinct 3
Ronald Reddell Hardin, 67: Indecent exposure.
Constable Precinct 5
Fred Milford Bland, 57: Continuous violence against the family, habitual offender, violation of bond/protective order/assault/stalking, habitual offender.
Department of Public Safety
Angel Mario Llamas-Ibarra, 30: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), judgment nisi/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, judgment nisi/assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
