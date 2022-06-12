At a brief meeting Thursday night, North Lamar ISD trustees took a final look at the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget before a public hearing scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday at the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Board members also approved the purchase of a suburban vehicle for the Career and Technology Department up to a price of $80,000 and authorized a new roof and minor exterior work for the administration office in an amount up to $138,150.
