Paris Junior College’s board of regents agreed to raise their tax rate from 8.4 cents per $100 valuation to 8.9 cents in an effort to offset losses from the ongoing pandemic and costs related to taxes.
“We need to offset the costs of the appraisal district,” regent Curtis Fendley said.
One regent didn’t agree.
“I just don’t think this is the right time for this,” said Mark Buster, who was on speakerphone for the meeting.
When the college expanded its taxable area to include more of Lamar County, other entities paying the Lamar County Appraisal District for tax collection costs got a break, PJC President Pam Anglin said, because the college pays 28.5% of the appraisal district’s collection budget.
The tax rate increase means a home worth $100,000 would go from paying $84 in taxes to the college to $89, allowing the college to collect a little over $150,000 more than under the old rate.
For the past four years, the college hasn’t raised the rates at all, sticking to $0.085 per $100 valuation. The fear is that if the college doesn’t do a slight raise now, it will have a harder time down the road, especially since not as many students have signed up for classes this fall semester.
“I just feel like there are so many unknowns out there,” board member Ginna Bowman said.
This year is a measuring year for the college, meaning it is one that the legislature will use to base it’s funding off of for the next two years in state assistance. One board member said the legislature will take Covid-19 into account and use the same number from 2018, but Anglin replied no one knew for sure.
The regents also voted for the 2020-2021 budget.
“This is a $2.9 million cut from last year’s budget,” Anglin said.
The college was able to reduce 10 positions from staff, she added, and it all came from vacant positions.
“No one was let go,” she said.
Originally, when the budget was presented in the workshop, the administration planned on having to cut some positions that had not been already vacated, but Anglin said there had been a resignation, and one had moved over to funding from a grant, and so the college was able to cut positions but not have anyone lose their job.
