DETROIT — A group of seven members from Detroit have been chosen to head the city’s first economic development corporation in an effort to help the Red River County community continue to prosper.
“We found people that were interested, and we think they’re going to be great,” Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass said about the people he and the City Council asked to join the new board.
Snodgrass said the idea to start the Detroit Economic Development Corp. came soon after he and the council realized that Detroit’s sales tax rate was 7.75%, much lower than other cities’ rate of 8.25%. After a vote passed to raise the city’s rate to 8.25%, he said the council saw new funds coming in that could be used for projects to benefit the city. But Snodgrass wanted to find a way to get community members involved in making decisions about how to use the extra money, and the idea of building an EDC came to fruition.
“It was just kind of a thought that came to reality pretty quickly whenever we found out about the tax money,” Snodgrass said.
One of the new members, Tracy Denny, said she’s looking forward to starting her role on the seven-member board. An agriculture teacher at Detroit High School and the FFA advisor, Denny has an active role in the Detroit community, which is part of the reason Snodgrass said the council wanted her on board.
“She keeps those kids pretty engaged with the community, and she’s kind of our go-to person at the school,” he said.
Since the group won’t officially meet until March 16, Denny said they haven’t fleshed out specific ideas yet, but she’s hoping to start by allocating some of the funds to community improvement projects like working on local infrastructure and beautifying the city.
“We’ll be helping with allocating those funds and finding ways to help use them within our community to help,” Denny said.
Snodgrass echoed Denny, saying the funds the DEDC will be in charge of could go toward anything from business incentives to downtown projects.
“There are so many possibilities with this,” Snodgrass said. “They have control over that extra tax money. They can redo a park, they can build a road, they can do pretty much whatever they think that the money should go toward as a group. They will decide and they will bring it to the city council and we’ll approve it or not approve it and then go from there.”
With all of those possibilities ahead, Snodgrass encouraged Detroit residents with ideas to join in on public meetings and share what they would like to see happen in the city.
“Once we get everything established, if anybody has any great ideas, they’re more than welcome to come to the EDC meetings or the City Council meetings and voice their opinions,” he said.
Looking forward to the March meeting, Denny expressed her gratitude for being invited to hold a position on the DEDC and said she, along with the other members, will make it their mission to harness the power of Detroit’s sales tax dollars to bring about positive change.
“If I could put it into words, being selected to be on this council, first of all, is an honor because I think it’ll be a way for us to help promote growth, progress and a positive change in our community, where it will hopefully advance and grow our economy, plus maybe enhance prosperity or quality of life for the residents of Detroit,” Denny said.
