Paris
The Paris Downtown Association will be hosting a drive-thru trick or treat event at Bywaters Park, 301 S. Main St., Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free courtesy of the Downtown Association and the Paris Fire and Police departments. There is no need to get out of the car, as volunteers from downtown businesses will be handing out candy as trunk or treaters drive by.
Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church, 804 14th St. NE, will be hosting a trunk or treat event in their parking lot and fellowship hall from 6 to 8 p.m Oct. 31.
QualityCare ER is hosting a drive-thru trunk or treat event Oct. 31 from 2 to 8 p.m. at 2675 41st St. SE.
Paris Community Theatre is hosting a Circus Vaudevillian All Hallows Eve Extravaganza at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 streaming live online on multiple platforms, including Facebook and YouTube. The show will include music, comedy and variety entertainment and a tour of the haunted Plaza Theater.
Maxey House State Historic Site, 812 S. Church St., is hosting a Trick or Treat with Livingston event from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants can drive by the front walkway on S. Church Street and pick up a goodie bag and candy. There is no need to get out of the car.
The Pine Ridge Golf Course is hosting a Scary Halloween Golf Tournament Oct. 31 with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event will be a four-person scramble, the course will be played backwards and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. is optional following the tournament with $15 per player for members and $25 per player for non-members. There will be events for the whole family, including a scavenger hunt, costume contest, trick or treating and a special appearance by DJ Eddie. To register, call 903-785-8076.
Reno
The City of Reno will be spookifying Reno Kiwanis Park, 6820 Pine Mill Road, Oct. 31 starting at 10 a.m. for their Monster Mash and BBQ Cook-Off. A DJ will be playing music until 2 p.m., pumpkin decorating will begin at noon and a costume contest and pumpkin carving competition will begin at 12:30 p.m. Contestants should bring a pre-carved pumpkin from home. A cakewalk and barbequing will begin at 1 p.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m. games will be provided for kids to play. Local band Mix Society will be jamming from 2 to 5 p.m. and trunk or treaters are encouraged to arrive by 3 p.m. Sixteen vendors will be there and hand sanitizing stations will be set up around the park.
Deport
The City of Deport will be hosting its annual trunk or treat in downtown in front of the Hale Glover Community Center Oct. 31 starting at 6:30 p.m. Cars are invited to park at 6:30 p.m. and trunk or treating will begin at 7 p.m. A costume contest for kids ages 12 and under will begin at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be available at City Hall, 201 Main St.
Detroit
The City of Detroit is welcoming trunk or treaters from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 on Front Street by City Hall and the Tabernacle, 180 E Garner Dr. A costume contest will be held at 4 p.m. and kids up to 15 years old are invited to participate.
Bonham
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will be hosting a virtual walking show through the Willow Wild Cemetery at 10 a.m. Oct. 31, streaming live online at facebook.com/visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
The Carleton House Bed & Breakfast, 803 N. Main St., will be hosting a costume contest from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for all ages. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The winner will be announced at midnight and will win a $50 cash prize.
Clarksville
On Oct. 31, The Clarksville Times will be hosting a costume contest at the office, 116 W. Main St. starting at 2 p.m. Age groups will be 0 to 2 years old, 3 to 6 years old and 7 to 10 years old, with the winner in each category taking home $30 and the runner-up snagging $20. Merchants on Clarksville Square will be wearing masks and doling out pre-bagged candy starting at 3 p.m. Grant’s Bar-B-Que will also be giving away free sandwiches to children ages 12 and under.
