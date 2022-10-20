Justiss Elementary is the first school in the Northeast Texas area to install a Lu Interactive Playground. The closest systems can be found in Royce City, Texas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Lu transforms any area into an active and educational environment where kids are physically, intellectually and socially-emotionally engaged. This system will be used in the Justiss gymnasium for physical education, fun parties and events.

