BONHAM — Work to craft a Courthouse Dedication Committee continues after Fannin County Commissioners’ Court tabled any action on the agenda item Tuesday.
It was the second week commissioners discussed naming committee members after some commissioners on Jan. 12 expressed a desire to serve on it. There’s a limit to how many commissioners could serve on the committee at once without triggering Texas Open Meeting Act laws, County Judge Randy Moore said.
Moore suggested commissioners select representatives for themselves, either trusted friends or family members, to join the committee that would include representatives from the county’s Historical Commission and members of the public. The judge also expressed a desire to see a mixed gendered committee.
Action was tabled to the upcoming meeting Tuesday, at which time commissioners may make their nominations to form the committee. A dedication for the courthouse, which is currently undergoing renovation, has been set for Oct. 5.
Discussion also took place Tuesday on the future of the Commissioners’ Court assistant position when Suzanne Stowe retires in February. Commissioner Edwina Lane said she would like to take her portion of the salary provided to hire her own part-time secretary. Lane frequently finds herself having to either go home to print county documents or make a trip to the office in Bonham, in addition to fielding all calls to her precinct. Having a secretary closer to home in Savoy would help, she said.
In addition to the work Stowe does, other commissioners said they have either a part-time or full-time secretary, but believe a more centralized position would be beneficial. One commissioner suggested constituents could call the central position, and if questions could not be answered there, callers could be dispatched to the appropriate commissioner. He said he received 86 calls on Friday, some regarding issues like billing, but the call load was unmanageable.
Because the agenda called for discussion only, no action was taken.
However, action was taken to change the department in charge of drug testing operations for commercial driver’s license drivers from the commissioners’ assistant to the personnel office. The approval came on a 3-to-1 vote.
Commissioners also approved the county’s financial and investment reports from December 2020. County Treasurer David Woodson told commissioners receipts were increasing, and in December totaled $2,313,784.43.
Investments were a different story, Woodson said. Commissioners learned the nine accounts in TexPool earned $284.52 in interest and totaled $3,386,787.06. Interest for the 2020 bond totaled $1,262.02 and had a balance of $9,907,474.45 while interest for the 2018 Go Bonds totaled $167.68 and had a balance of $961,804.07. Operating business money funds earned $79.32 in interest and had a balance of $428,362.47.
Commissioners also received a report on monies collected by the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, which was $4,598.20 in December. The Fannin County District Clerk’s Office collected $16,921.37 in December.
Other matters approved Tuesday include a plat name amendment from Grellhesl Addition to Grell Addition and waiving the associated fee; setting a public hearing on Feb. 9 to hear comments regarding a change in zoning request for 60.0887 acres on CR 2650 in Lamasco; and access no more than $400 in contingency funds to repair the FAA signal lights on the tower in Ivanhoe.
