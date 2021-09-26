Lamar County Commissioners began preliminary discussions last week on the expansion of the county jail to accommodate a growing female population and to provide isolation capabilities for mental health and sick inmates.
Commissioners met with detention facility specialists Tracy Wilson and Charles Goodman of Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects for a presentation and a tour of the detention facility.
“We are very adept at doing those kinds of additions, and in keeping the facility operational during the process,” Goodman said at a Tuesday meeting. “Every type of building expansion you are looking at, we have done in the past. We’ve done a lot of Texas jails, and we’re very familiar with the requirements of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.”
Although no specific specifications were offered, plans call for expanded female facilities and a wing to allow for immediate separation of inmates who show signs of illness or mental health issues.
Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass talked about current needs.
“This jail was built in 1991, and here we are moving into 2022,” Cass said. “My staff has done an outstanding job in keeping the facility going, but we have grown out of it. We are having a hard time meeting all the new jail standards with the amount of illnesses and mental health problems we are seeing. We have to meet that challenge, and I am glad this court is looking at it.”
Cass said he believes expanded jail facilities could be funded with money from the America Rescue Act of 2021, signed into law in March. In May, the county received $4.5 million, the first installment of an expected $9 million in federal funds earmarked to assist the county cover costs associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and to support economic recovery.
“This is a no brainer,” Cass said. “That money is earmarked basically to do just this type of project.”
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said the court is in early discussions about the possible expansion.
“I am just gathering information at this time,” Bell said as he toured the jail with other commissioners. “I want to learn as much as I can about the process and what is offered.”
