An investigation continues into the Tuesday bomb threat at the Lamar County Courthouse that resulted in cordoned off portions of downtown and prompted an evacuation of the courthouse. Sheriff Scott Cass has issued a call for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.
“The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information on this crime please contact Crime Stoppers or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division,” Cass said late Wednesday.
On Tuesday at roughly 1 p.m., a courthouse security deputy found a note in one of the basement bathrooms that said there was a bomb in the upstairs district courtroom, Cass said in a released statement.
“The deputy immediately notified district court personnel and deputies present in the courtroom,” Cass said. “Lamar County deputies, court bailiffs, Precinct 5 constables and the Lamar County Attorney Office investigator immediately spread throughout the courthouse alerting all staff and civilians to exit the courthouse immediately.”
Deputies immediately conducted a sweep of the district courtroom and the entire courthouse with assistance from Paris Police Department officers, Cass said.
Plano Bomb Squad personnel and K-9 trained in the detection of explosives conducted a secondary sweep later in the afternoon, clearing the building as officers found no explosive devices.
Cass reiterated the seriousness of the situation.
“The person or persons responsible interrupted the business of the courthouse where a sitting judge was on the bench, court proceedings were taking place and citizens were going to various county offices to conduct business,” Cass said.
The sheriff commended the quick response of law enforcement officers.
“I commend the quick response from law enforcement on scene who worked together to evacuate the building very quickly,” Cass said.
“Thank you to the employees and citizens who left quickly and orderly as evacuation protocol was implemented. I also want to thank the Plano Bomb Squad for their quick response to assist with this incident,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.