In office since November, Lamar County Republican Party chairman Scott Hommell seeks election to the position in the March 1 party primary. The county executive committee named Hommell to the office after former chairman Ray Null resigned in September to make a run for state representative.
In Paris for two years, Hommell and his wife, Nancy, are originally from Ohio, but lived in Las Vegas a couple of years while a son attended aviation school before the couple relocated in Paris to be near family. Now retired, Hommell, 57, worked in the automobile industry before establishing his own custom kitchen and bath remodeling company.
A lifelong Republican, Hommell said he hopes to unite Lamar County Republicans.
“Right now, we have one group on the port side and one on the starboard side,” Hommell said. “I’m going to be on the bow to lead the way and make sure we continue to have a good, strong Republican base in this community because what is going on in the Democratic Party is just wrong. The Democrat Party is moving so far left that I don’t consider it Republicans versus Democrats but American values versus communism.”
Hommell plans to make a stronger Republican Party presence in the community with increased public events, the first a “pull party” scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Club, 2110 36th St. NE, to draw ballot positions for the March 1 primary. Representatives from the governor’s race as well as candidates for local positions are expected to attend, Hommell said.
“We plan to make this a ballot position/Christmas party with dancing and karaoke, and invite everyone, regardless of party affiliation, to come on out,” Hommell said. “This will be a good opportunity for folks to come out, meet the candidates and have a good time.”
Future plans also include the establishment of a Young Republicans Club.
“I think it is important to start educating kids once they get into high school in terms of how our republic works,” Hommell said. “So all in all, my plans are to grow our party and to make it more accessible to folks in order to have their voices heard.”
