Everything in the natural world serves a purpose. That purpose might not always be easy to identify but everything from a lowly earthworm to a giraffe fits into a unique slot in the big scheme of things. Take the mesquite tree for instance, to many ranchers it’s just a needless plant that sucks water from the soil and quickly covers land that could be used for grazing cattle. But the tree also has long served many useful purposes for man. It’s been proven that the beans and roots of the mesquite tree made up over 20% of the diet of Native Americans living in the southwest, especially in Texas where 70% of mesquite trees grow. Mesquite furnishes shade for livestock and habitat for wildlife. It provides food and cover for many bird species, white-tail and mule deer, feral hogs and many small mammals native to Texas.

The mesquite-bean pod was a staple in the Indians’ diet and was even considered a luxury by some tribes. Pods were ground into meal and made into bread or mixed with water to form a sweet, nutritious atole, which, when fermented, produced a weak beer. Honey made from the nectar of mesquite flowers is considered a delicacy. Indian women used mesquite bark to make diapers, skirts and other articles of clothing. They wove baskets, ropes and twine from mesquite fibers. Mesquite bark was also used to make a poultice for treating wounds and illnesses. The gum exuded from mesquite trunks was used as candy, as a glue for mending pottery and as a black dye. Unfinished mesquite wood has been used for fence posts and corrals. It can also be used as boiler fuel, wood chips, wood flakes, meal, feed, mulch, particleboard, insulation batting and charcoal. The trees have been used as ornamentals in landscaping homes. The wood is very hard and has been successfully made into such articles of furniture as cabinets, game tables and desks.

