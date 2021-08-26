BONHAM — The Fannin County Grand Jury on Aug. 19 reviewed 48 cases and returned 47 indictments. One case was passed for further information, Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser reported.
The county’s Grand Jury has returned 253 true bills of indictment so far in 2021, Glaser said.
The district attorney reminds the public that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt. All of those charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
The following people were indicted for the criminal offense and range of punishment indicated:
Brittany Nicole Boykin, 27, of Palestine: Theft of property greater than $2,500.
Nathan Andrew Butler, 49, of Spokane, Washington: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 2.
Bobby Vann Cates-Holmes, 18, of Tom Bean: Claim lottery prize fraud greater than $200 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Timothy Digristine, 34, of Dallas: Publish/threaten to publish intimate visual material.
Cathy Marie Donaho, 30, of Bonham: Forgery financial instrument (x3).
Kaytee J. Gillard, 19, of Trenton: Theft of property greater than $2,500, engaging in organized criminal activity and claim lottery prize fraud greater than $200.
Alexa Grossman, 21, of Trenton: Injury child/elderly/disable reckless SBI/mental.
Kelvin Cartez Harris, 39, of Honey Grove: Burglary of a habitation.
Sharrie Don Hart, 22, of Dickens: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kerry Hauser, 48, of Telephone: Theft of property greater than $2,500.
Bruce J. Hoffman, 36, of Cooper: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Johnny Douglas Jeffries, 49, of Sherman: Indecency with a child exposes.
Lacey Dawn Johnson, 33, of Leonard: Abandon endanger child criminal negligence (x2).
Courtland DeWayne Jones, 45, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1.
Jacolby Marquese Judkins, 28, of Ladonia: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1 more than 1 gram-enhanced, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1 less than 1 gram, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1 more than 4 grams-enhanced.
Mark A. Kibble, 50, of Bonham: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Jason Anthony Little, 48, Melissa: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Melody Nikole McCorkle, 20, of Trenton: Theft of property greater than $2,500, claim lottery prize greater than $200 and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Kyle Thomas L. McDaniel, 31, of Leonard: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2).
Allan James Moore, 37, of Bonham: Evading arrest detention with a vehicle-enhanced and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
Casie Michaelle Moore, 35, of Waxahachie: Possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
Jacob Riley Moya, 22, of Wolfe City: Assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Brandon Dwayne Murphy, 25, of Colbert, Oklahoma: Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Karry James Ned, 57, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1.
Efrain Federico Nino, 29, of Whitewright: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Robert Lee Nutt, 49, of Bonham: Aggravated assault of a public servant (x2), resist arrest, search of transport deadly weapon, and obstruction or retaliation.
Shelby Paul Onteveros, 27, of Ravenna: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Clayten Jerryme Patton, 23, Blue Ridge: Injury child/elderly/disable reckless SBI/mental.
Tarra Rachelle Russell, 36, of Bonham: Driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Leslie Joe Stowe, 56, of Bonham: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kalista Riannon Vissage, 20, of Bonham: Possession of a controlled substance schedule 2.
Dawn Elise Wildrick, 51, of Bells: Theft controlled substance less than $150,000.
