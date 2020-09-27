DEPORT — “By keeping the kids safe, we’re keeping families safe,” Deport Mayor John Mark Francis said as he stood in the lobby of Deport Elementary. Behind him sat three Ryobi chemical foggers, three bottles of industrial grade Husky 8-324 disinfectant and four bottles of sanitizing solution to battle Covid-19, all paid for with money the city received through the CARES Act.
Francis has been using the federal funding to purchase personal protective equipment for the city, like masks and sanitizer, but wanted to allocate a portion of it to help the local school keep its teachers and students safe. So he turned to Roy Moll, owner of GlobalTech Public Safety Equipment, a store right next to City Hall, to get some supplies together.
“Roy conveniently has those, so we were able to shop locally,” Francis said.
Like many school officials, Principal Lanny Mathews said keeping Deport Elementary sanitized hasn’t been a simple task. His custodial staff have been working around the clock to keep classrooms, communal areas and buses as clean as possible to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“We have hand sanitizers for all the rooms and buses, and then we have the spray sanitizer chemicals to sanitize the room after a class leaves and before another class comes in and on the bus after students leave the bus, they sanitize the whole bus,” Mathews said.
Even with all the cumbersome safety precautions in place, Mathews said his students have been troopers, understanding that wearing their mask protects them and their peers.
“As far as masks, we’re covered. The kids are all bringing their own and they’re also very receptive….” he said. “We haven’t made it like a forceful thing, or a disciplinary thing. Our goal is to keep everybody in-person. And we’ve just told them that if you don’t wear your mask and somebody comes up sick, then you will have to be quarantined, and that’s kind of their drive. They don’t want to be quarantined. And as long as you can show that you’re wearing a mask, you will not be quarantined under any circumstance. So our kids are motivated to wear their masks because they don’t want to have to leave.”
Staff have been understanding of the burden masks put on young children who aren’t used to wearing them too.
“At recess, if they’re playing together, they’re wearing a mask. If they need a break, they can take their mask off and go stand on the perimeters and distance themselves and get fresh air,” he said. “We’re just trying to be reasonable and understanding that this is not a comfortable thing. We need to take it off and breath once in a while. So we’re giving them room to do that, too.”
Thus far, only three Deport students have come down with Covid-19, and Mathews said he believes none of the cases were contracted at school. Within the first six weeks, he said they’ve had to quarantine 20 students. Eleven were exposed outside of school and were asked to quarantine by the health department and nine were sent home from school with symptoms and asked to quarantine. Luckily, no staff members have tested positive.
Moll said in the instance of more infections, the foggers and cleaning solution will help with sanitizing.
“It actually says on the bottle that if you know you have a confirmed case, you can mix it stronger,” he said.
In addition to enhanced cleaning protocols, Mathews said teaching in general has been a challenge, as teachers have had to adapt to serve the 10% of students who decided to learn remotely.
“It’s been crazy and a lot of adjustments for teachers, because we’re doing online and in-person (instruction),” he said. “And we’re small, so we don’t have personnel to split that up. So every teacher is having to do their own online and in-person and that really amounts to just one or two kids per classroom online, so it’s the same amount of work, but just for one or two. So it’s been very stressful.”
For now, Mathews said the school is trying to make school as normal as it can be during a pandemic, and that includes making some infrastructure updates, like adapting water fountains because students can no longer use them for safety reasons.
“The next big thing we have to start purchasing is water fountains where they can fill bottles and not have to keep pumping these plastic bottles in here,” Mathews said. “We’d rather use something recyclable.”
Looking to the future when Covid-19 isn’t an issue, the school will still be able to use the equipment Francis secured for them. Moll said the foggers won’t be obsolete.
“They’re cordless battery-operated, and after Covid’s over, the foggers can also be used for mosquitoes and stuff,” he said. “So after everything’s done, they’re not just going to sit for no reason.”
