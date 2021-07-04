Taking a break from cryptids, Bob Smith has recently opened his own barbecue joint, located on Pine Mill Road, called Bigfoot Bob’s Barbecue.
“You can’t separate Pop from his meat,” Sarah Bryant, Smith’s daughter, said, laughing.
Five weeks ago, Smith opened a food trailer of his own, selling barbecued meats and sides, which has been one of his life-long dreams, he said, and now that he’s retired from Walmart, he’s jumping in with both (normal-sized) feet.
“I’ve had 40 years experience with smoked meats,” Smith said. “I labored hard and long for Walmart. It’s one of those things I’ve wanted to do for a long time. That, and roam the woods looking for Bigfoot.
“It was a dream I’d always had. I’ve frequented barbecue places all my life, big and small. I saw an opportunity here in Paris and took it.”
Everything he’s learned over the last few decades came down from his dad, James H. Smith, he said.
“My father was very good at smoking meats,” Smith said. “I was his disciple.”
It’s a family affair at Bigfoot Bob’s, with his wife, daughter — who also teaches at North Lamar ISD, and son-in-law Wes helping run the small barbecue stand.
In a covered patio behind the trailer, Smith smokes all kinds of meats, from pork, beef, even baloney. He also makes his own sauces and sides.
“I’ve got a Carolina gold sauce, and my style of sauce for beef is, believe it or not, coffee based,” Smith said. “It is coffee and tomato-based, and it is good. You can eat it, taste it, wash your face in it.”
Bigfoot Bob is, of course, a fan of the elusive cryptid, which is how he decided on the name of his food trailer. The patio where he smokes meats even has an iron cutout of Bigfoot peeking over the fencing. And the logo features a footprint of the crypto-zoological creature.
“Me and the wife used to go to Jefferson, for a yearly Bigfoot hunter gathering,” Smith said.
Business has been steadily growing, he said, and they’re always adding to the menu.
“We make good food, what can I say?” Smith said.
He won’t divulge any of his charcuterie secrets, he just “cooks it until it’s done,” he said.
“We start with good meat and do our level best not to screw it up,” Smith said. “It will change your religion.”
Everyone should have good barbecue, he said.
“Try it, and you’ll name your firstborn child after me,” Smith said, laughing.
