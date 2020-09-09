Sept. 8 to Sept. 9
Paris Police Department
Denetra Nicole Edwards, 37: Failure to appear/driving while intoxicated, motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
Tadarrius Datrial Williams, 21: Possession of a controlled substance, penaly group 2, less than 2 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
Quenchelle LaCynthia Smith, 30: Driving while intoxicated.
Michael Earl Leffel, 61: Violation of parole.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Mychal Tyler Jones, 29: Judgment nisi/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15, judgment nisi/criminal trespass, judgment nisi/criminal trespass habitation/superfund/infrastructure.
Tycheca Brown, 27: Accident involving injury.
Department of Public Safety
Amaya Nyree-Nicole Lewis, 20: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Justin Blake Whitworth, 19: Possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Austin Douglas Whitworth, 21: Open container, Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.