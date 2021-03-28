Susan Anderson loves seeing the many faces that come through the doors at Catfish King in Paris. She enjoys providing good food and good customer service. Unfortunately, she’s had to close those doors two days a week and limit her menu because she simply cannot get enough people hired to meet customer demand.
The plight is not Anderson’s alone. Larger chains like Chili’s closed doors early amid an employee shortage, and so too have mom and pop eateries that also must limit menus to help maintain customer service.
Ask the managers what’s going on, and they’ll tell you it’s a one-two punch — Gov. Greg Abbott allowed for 100% reopening after a year of restrictions and people have money to spend as income tax refunds and federal stimulus dollars hit bank accounts. Toss in additional federal funds boosting unemployment benefits, and demand for services now outpaces the supply of employees.
That’s not for a lack of advertising open positions, however.
“People are just not turning in applications. Some who do don’t answer the phone when we call or they’re not showing up to interviews. Some who show up don’t come back the next day,” Anderson said. “They don’t want a job right now. I’ve been here 36 years and I’ve never seen anything like this.”
Praising her current staff for their dedication, she said: “We’re going 100 mph and can’t do it anymore.”
Although restaurants are typically seen as a low-pay industry, it’s a problem that's hitting nearly all industries. Anderson said even her supplier’s trucks are late because they’re having trouble hiring into their warehouses.
It’s an issue Tish Marshall with Express Employment Professionals is facing too, even with positions that offer as much as $16 an hour. Marshall’s placed as many as 100 phone calls just to fill one position.
“People apply and will not show up for interviews. We have people who accept assignments and then don’t show up for the assignment, no call or anything,” Marshall said. “This is just the worst time I have seen in my years of staffing.”
Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said he can hardly enter a local business without being asked if he knows of anyone looking for a job right now.
It’s definitely a conundrum for employers who appear to be facing a job seeker’s market although there are fewer open jobs than people to fill them. Texas Workforce Solutions job postings were up by 61 to 298 in January and February, compared to the same period last year, spokeswoman April Corbit said. Yet, at the same time, there were 1,658 unemployed people in Lamar County. With a 23,827-person workforce, that’s a 7% unemployment rate in January, the latest month for which data is available. Though down from a high of 10% during the pandemic, January’s rate is still double the rate in January 2020.
Neighboring counties are experiencing similar trends — Red River County’s unemployment rate in January was 7.4% compared to 4.8% in January 2020; Delta County’s unemployment rate in January was 5.7% compared to 3.6% in January 2020; and Fannin County’s unemployment rate in January was 4.9% compared to 2.8% in January 2020.
Marshall, Anderson and other managers believe that while additional unemployment benefits have certainly helped to keep households afloat during business closures and restrictions, the latest extension, coupled with tax refunds and $1,400 per person stimulus checks, are giving people reason to wait to return to work.
“It’s almost like they are being paid not to work,” Marshall said, adding one person on Wednesday flat out told her they applied only to satisfy their work search requirements for collecting unemployment.
In some cases, the math works out that way. Federal pandemic relief bills passed under former President Donald Trump and President Joseph Biden increased the amount of weekly unemployment benefits, first by $600 per week and later by $300 per week. Benefits are based on a person’s salary and earnings in previous quarters, so someone working full time and earning $15.75 per hour is now receiving nearly their entire salary in unemployment benefits, according to a Texas Workforce Commission weekly benefit calculator. Someone who worked full time while earning $10 per hour is now receiving $108 more per week in unemployment benefits than what they would earn at work.
The latest stimulus package passed by Congress and Biden extends unemployment benefits through Sept. 4. While benefits in Texas typically last just 26 weeks per year, they will have lasted for 79 weeks by Sept. 4, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.
But as more Americans get their Covid-19 vaccination and as the number of active cases and hospitalization rates keep dropping, federal extensions for unemployment will come to an end and so will the benefits, Marshall said. That means now is the time to find a job.
“Don’t wait until you’re forced to take whatever is left. You will have to return to the workforce. My advice is to return now while you can pick from many opportunities,” Marshall said.
Corbit advises anyone seeking a job connect with Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas, 5210 39th St. SE in Paris. It offers a job search database with both local and statewide opportunities. Workforce Solutions also offers workshops to help with resume writing, interviewing and job searching. Available job opportunities also are posted to WorkInTexas.com. Also available is Metrix Learning services to help with job readiness.
