Renovations continue at a former movie theater in the 2600 block of Clarksville Street.
According to city and county records online, the site of the former Cinema 1 and 2, next to the parking lot of Paris Junior College’s Bobby Walters Workforce Training Center, was owned by Harper Six Family Limited Partnership TLP until May of this year, when it was sold to TRE 3 LLC, a company whose address is in New York City, in the famed General Motors Building on 5th Avenue. The Lamar County Appraisal District lists the value of the property at $171,000.
The double amphitheater was opened in 1974, according to the files at The Paris News and passed through at least three owners who ran a movie house at the location until September 2000, when it was sold to H-W Commercial Warehouse Inc., of Paris.
In July of this year, the city issued a commercial building permit valued at $720,000 at the 1.615 acre site. Work at the site, so far, includes trenching from the building to the street through the surface of the parking lot and creation of a double wide opening in the rear of the building and dirt work and concrete work in the interior. Kyle Woltman is listed as the contractor in the city permit information.
