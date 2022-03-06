To assist those affected by Covid-19, Paris Junior College is offering one free eight-week flex term class, starting March 21. The college will be closed for Spring Break during the week of March 14-18, so students would be advised to register by March 11.
“Our region’s decline in the number of students enrolled in higher education is a problem not just for their futures, but for our communities and regional economy,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, college president. “The college has funding available to assist these students get back on track after the disruptions of Covid-19. An eight-week flex course is a great place to start but it must be by March 21.”
The funding is available from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II Strengthening Institutions Program and is available to current and prospective students. The funds cover tuition and general fee for one eight-week course in the second flex term only.
Go to parisjc.edu/schedule and select “Spring 2022 8-Week Flex Courses” to see available classes. New students may start by calling 903-782-0425 in Paris, 903-454-9333 in Greenville, 903-885-1232 in Sulphur Springs, or email apply@parisjc.edu. Current students who wish to sign up for the 8-week course should register through MyPJC or email counseling@parisjc.edu.
