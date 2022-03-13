BONHAM — People gathered by the hundreds under Thursday’s bright blue skies, easily filling East 5th Street and the newly rebuilt parking lot around the county’s historical crown jewel, the Fannin County Courthouse. With gentle breezes keeping the American and Texas flags waving, the crowd cheered as the clock struck 10 a.m.
“I can get used to that,” Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said an hour later, when at the conclusion of the day’s rededication ceremony the clock rang for the 11 o’clock hour, again to the applause and cheers of the crowd.
The ringing was music to the ears of those who worked steadfastly for the past two decades to restore and modernize the county’s symbol of justice, and it was celebrated by the people who made that work possible — the county’s taxpayers.
“We have the greatest dignitaries in the world here today — you,” Moore said to wide applause. “A lot of people are looking for the president or the governor or somebody like that. Let me tell you, today it’s all about you. You are what made this happen. You’re the ones that asked for this to happen.”
The judge’s thanks was a tip of the hat to a taxpayer base that in 2016 approved a $12.5 million bond to help fund the project, which also received $6 million in funds from the Texas Historical Commission. The commission oversees the Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program.
John Crain, the vice-chair of the Texas Historical Commission, said the program was launched in the wake of tragedy in Hill County, which lost its courthouse to a fire in 1993. The program has since become the commission’s “signature program,” available to help preserve Texas history.
“We have 240 courthouses in Texas, and these are in active use. And very soon, we will have a beautiful courthouse behind me that will be in extremely active use,” Crain said. “Our courthouse program is a catalyst for counties to act. … This courthouse is a testament to just plain old hard work and dedication of Fannin County and its officials, and they’re the ones who worked very hard with you to make all this happen.”
Although a bond proposal wasn’t brought to taxpayers until 2016, behind the scenes work started in 1999 when county officials formed a committee to learn what it would take to get the project done. On that committee was Butch Henderson, who later became Fannin County’s judge, but who joined the committee at the request of then county judge Derrell Hall. Henderson thanked the historical commission for the planning grant the county received in 2008, which ultimately led to the funding approval in 2016.
Henderson and former county judge Spanky Carter both thanked Barbara McCutcheon with the Fannin County Historical Commission for her hard work, which also made the project possible.
“When I was county judge, I’d sometimes break out in a sweat when my administrative assistant said Barbara wanted to see me. She didn’t take no for an answer, and it’s a good thing she didn’t,” Henderson said.
During his speech, Carter said he was sold on the project during his time as county judge after seeing a picture that said “Restore the granite” that McCutcheon had brought. He presented McCutcheon with a folded flag that flew over the Texas Capitol on March 2, 2022, which was Texas Independence Day.
After receiving a standing ovation, McCutcheon recalled for the crowd how she was asked to approach the Commissioners’ Court to ask if they could begin work to restore the courthouse, noting they gave their go-ahead.
“On November 8, 2016, we the people voted to restore this courthouse. It wasn’t just Barbara anymore,” she said, recalling the work she and the local historical commission did to positively present the project to voters.
She then encouraged all in attendance to tour the courthouse and to take photos, which were lacking from the previous 100 years.
Music for the day was provided by the Dodd City High School Band. A proclamation for the rededication ceremony was read by Texas House Rep. Reggie Smith, R-Van Alstyne, and Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Quitman. They were introduced by District 2 Sen. Bob Hall’s district director, John Vick.
The current Commissioners’ Court — Dean Lackey, Edwina Lane, Jerry Magness and A.J. Self — joined Moore in a ribbon cutting before the courthouse was opened for tours.
