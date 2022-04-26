A split Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday approved the purchase of property at 2805 N. Main St. for $579,000 and agreed to a May 17 closing date on the former Shell fuel station and truck stop location.
Commissioners Ronnie Bass, Kevin Anderson and Alan Skidmore voted in favor of the roughly seven-acre purchase while Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Commissioner Lonnie Layton voted against. The court gave Skidmore and Bass the authority to sign closing papers.
At a late March meeting, Bell refused to sign a 30-day contract on the property, expressing concern about possible leaking fuel tanks as well as voicing an opinion that the county has other pressing needs to include the cost of removing equipment from the courthouse roof and other repairs to stop leaks that have plagued the county for decades.
Speaking in favor of the purchase at Monday’s meeting, Bass reiterated the findings of recent tests on the fuel tanks that indicate the tanks are not leaking and have not leaked in the past.
Plans for the property include the location of a facility to house emergency operations, classrooms, office and storage space as well as to serve as the location of a communications tower and outdoor storage facilities for various equipment and supplies. Fuel tanks possibly could allow the county to buy in bulk, a move Bass has said would save the county thousands of dollars each year.
Reporting on the progress of recently employed consulting engineers Fannin, Fannin & Associates, Bass said design work is well underway to move heavy equipment from the courthouse roof to a location in the north parking lot and to replace roofs on both the courthouse and annex as well as work on drainage and other roof issues.
“This is going to be a big project and a long project, and I just want the public to be aware that progress on fixing our roof problems is well underway,” Bass said. “I think we are taking a big step forward to benefit this courthouse and take us years down the road, and I think this court is working really hard to get that accomplished.”
Commissioners approved the purchase of traffic signs that flash the speed vehicles are traveling to be located on FM 2820 and FM 38 in Precinct 3 at a cost of $6,000. Constable Steve Hill requested the $6,000 purchase be made using American Rescue Act funds in an attempt to slow traffic enroute to trailer manufacturing firms in the western part of the county.
The court heard a presentation about rules regarding septic tank systems by Ed Holt on Holt Sons and Construction. The contractor urged the county to begin a permitting process and perhaps hire a contractor to oversee the installation of systems. The county currently relies on the Paris/Lamar County Health Department to respond to complaints about violations of Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on-site sewage regulations.
In other action, the court extended a Covid-19-related disaster declaration for 90 days, approved 12 cell phones for the sheriff’s department and approved an official bond and oath for Lamar County Justice of the Peace 5 Place 1 deputy Trista Spiva.
